Maria: From tomboy “farmer girl” to seductive beauty (photos)

Maria Michalopoulou introduced herself to Greek TV viewers as one of the contestants in the second season of the popular modelling reality show “Greece’s Next Top Model” and immediately struck a chord.

Her explosive and confrontational character inside the house where the models were staying during the show grabbed the attention of the people.

The “farmer-girl” of GNTM 2, as she became known because of her work out at the open family fruit and vegetable stand in the market, was a tomboy who transformed into a beauty. As she said her stint in the show, apart from teaching her many things about the fashion industry and modelling, also gave her the confidence to bring out her feminine side.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Shine bright like a diamond 💎 @halfgood damn you are good Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Μαρία Μιχαλοπούλου (@_michalop__) στις 19 Ιαν, 2020 στις 12:10 μμ PST

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. People help the people to be better ☺ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Μαρία Μιχαλοπούλου (@_michalop__) στις 24 Ιαν, 2020 στις 2:09 μμ PST