Maria is a Mediterranean beauty (photos)

The Greek public has been introduced to many hot girls through reality fashion show “My style rocks”.
One of them, Maria Leka, who was in last year’s cycle of the fashion reality and won over both the viewers and the jury is carving her own path on social media, while studying fashion design.
It has been some time since the show has ended, but the hot babe keeping her over 200K Instagram followers posted by sharing her photos and sexy poses.
With typical Mediterranean features and figure to die for, the incredibly sensual brunette makes her fans melt whenever she posts.
View this post on Instagram
GIVEAWAY🖤 Μια τυχερή θα κερδίσει το υπέροχο μαξι φόρεμα που φοράω από την αγαπημένη μου @uniqueshoesclothes !🦋 Για να λάβεις μέρος στον διαγωνισμό μας : 1. Follow @uniqueshoesclothes & @marialeka_____ 2. Like στη φωτογραφία. 3. Tag 3 φιλες σου. (Όσα περισσότερα σχόλια τόσες περισσότερες και οι πιθανότητες). Η νικητρια θα ανακοινωθεί 30 Απριλίου 🌸🌸🌸
View this post on Instagram
Σίγουρα πολλές θα ψάχνετε ον-λάιν καταστήματα να αγοράσετε τα καλλυντικά σας ειδικά αυτή τη περίοδο!! Η @kamaroo.gr είναι μια εταιρεία που εγω σας προτείνω ! ✌🏾 Τιμές σοκ! Άμεση παράδοση! Και έχει τα πάντα για το πρόσωπο σώμα και μαλλιά! Από εμένα για εσάς ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ -10% σε κάθε παραγγελία σας με τον κωδικό maria10 . 🌸🌸🌸🌸
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
🌸 . (Dress, heels & bag by: @senseshopgr & Sunnies @gucci .)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
GIVEAWAY🌸 Ένα απτά πιοοοοο αγαπημενα μου φορέματα θα το κερδίσει μια πολύ τυχερή από εσάς!Για να λάβεις μέρος στον διαγωνισμό μας: 1. Follow @tatu_by_suelita & @marialeka_____ . 2. Like στη φωτογραφία. 3. Tag 3 φιλες. (Όσα περισσότερα σχόλια τόσες περισσότερες και οι πιθανότητες να το κερδίσεις.) Η νικητρια θα ανακοινωθεί 18 Απριλίου!🌸 ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ! Εάν η νικητρια δεν έχει ακολουθήσει όλα τα βήματα θα κληρώσουμε άλλη νικητρια.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram