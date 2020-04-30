Maria Matsouka shows off her sculpted figure in bikini (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 30, 2020

The blonde entrepreneur quoted a verse from Seferis

Maria Matsouka runs her own online clothing store and needs no model to promote her clothing line, as her appearance clearly testifies. The sister of hot and talented actress Dimitra Matsouka (beauty undeniably runs in the family…), Maria showed off her incredible figure in a bikini by the sea shore quoting a verse from Greek Nobel Laureate poet Giorgos Seferis. “The secrets of the sea are forgotten on the shores”

 

also read 

Tonia is the hottest philosophy teacher! (photos)

Sofia Vergara twins with lookalike Niece Claudia, 27, in thong bikinis: ‘Old and New Model’ (photos)

Kylie Jenner deletes bikini photo after fans accuse her of Photoshop fail (photos)

Tags With: