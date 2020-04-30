Maria Matsouka shows off her sculpted figure in bikini (photos)

Maria Matsouka runs her own online clothing store and needs no model to promote her clothing line, as her appearance clearly testifies. The sister of hot and talented actress Dimitra Matsouka (beauty undeniably runs in the family…), Maria showed off her incredible figure in a bikini by the sea shore quoting a verse from Greek Nobel Laureate poet Giorgos Seferis. “The secrets of the sea are forgotten on the shores”
View this post on Instagram
⭐️Γυμνάζομαι με τις ασκησεις που μου έδειξε η @pigi_devetzi 🎉 💫- οπως μπορώ 🤪- μπείτε να τις δείτε και εσεις το καινούργιο επεισόδιο που ανεβάσαμε στο κανάλι μας στο YouTube 🌟 KOLITES 💫🤗🎉💕 # #menoumespiti #motivation #fitnessmotivation #youtube #channel #somuchfun #love #instadaily #happymoments
View this post on Instagram
Once upon a time …. ☀️ #menoumespiti 🙏 και θυμόμαστε τις ωραίες μας καλοκαιρινές στιγμές. Μόνο εάν προσέξουμε τώρα τον εαυτό μας και όλους τους υπόλοιπους έχοντας κοινωνική συνείδηση 🙏 θα μπορέσουμε να φέρουμε στη ζωή μας και πάλι αυτές τις στιγμές …. @mariamatsouka.gr 👙👙👙 . . . #summervibes #summer #onceuponatime #wish #love #instadaily #instagood #believe #hope #prayfortheworld #mariamatsoukaswimwear
