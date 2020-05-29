Maria Menounos soaking up the sun in a sexy bikini (photos)

The beautiful reporter is enjoying the nice weather in California

Greek-American TV hostess and journalist Maria Menounos slipped into her classy bikini and enjoyed the sun next to the pool. The sexy media personality, who lives and works in Los Angeles took a photo in her swimsuit and “stole” the impressions.

Maria took advantage of the good weather in California, sharing the post with her 900K+ Instagram followers. account a photo from the pool of her house with a sexy, white lace bikini, causing “panic” to most of their 900,000 followers.

The Greek-American journalist is in perfect shape as her photos reveal.