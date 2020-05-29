Maria Menounos soaking up the sun in a sexy bikini (photos)

Greek-American TV hostess and journalist Maria Menounos slipped into her classy bikini and enjoyed the sun next to the pool. The sexy media personality, who lives and works in Los Angeles took a photo in her swimsuit and “stole” the impressions.
Maria took advantage of the good weather in California, sharing the post with her 900K+ Instagram followers. account a photo from the pool of her house with a sexy, white lace bikini, causing “panic” to most of their 900,000 followers.
The Greek-American journalist is in perfect shape as her photos reveal.
Ok seriously what’s better than a happy smiling pup that loves you? Little whinnie has been with me through so much. Laid on my chest helping me heal after surgery. There through every pain. And always with this beautiful grin. Let’s share our pup appreciation-tell me how yours has helped you. In any way big or small.
Happy Friday! Ok..it’s a long weekend-what’s everyone planning to do?
✨Good morning✨What would you do if you loved yourself? That was the question my guest Judi asked us last week on #bettertogether. My answer-in each moment varies but I’ve been focusing on it and I’m choosing better foods, finding time to meditate, napping without guilt, saying no without guilt and more. Building our self love muscles are important. Today try and ask yourself at every turn-what would someone do that loves themself? And watch your choices shift. Tip-I had to write the initials on my wrist to remember the first few days. It helped. Have an amazing day everyone! 🌺
Workin here doesn’t feel like work! I do my best work by the pool. Where do you work best?