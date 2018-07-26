Maria Menounos to Attica fire victims: My prayers are with you

Greek American celebrity Maria Menounos expressed her solidarity with the Greek people over the wildfires, which cost the life of 82 people. Menounos posted on her Instagram: “Wildfires are currently devastating Athens Greece. People racing to the ocean just to survive. “Today Greece is mourning, and in memory of those who were lost, we are declaring a three-day period of mourning,” Greek prime minister Tsipras said. “But we mustn’t let mourning overwhelm us, because these hours are hours of battle, unity, courage and, above all, solidarity.” My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives, everyone affected and the brave who are fighting the fires. Praying for rain to come quickly” “I have you in my heart”, she wrote in Greek.