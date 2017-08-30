Maria Menounos unveils new business venture

Opening a food stand at a major baseball stadium would be big for anyone, but for former E!News anchor Maria Menounos, it means a lot more.

The Medford native is back in Boston to celebrate the opening of her new pop-up concession stand outside Fenway Park called “Maria’s Greek Kitchen,” featuring all-natural, organic ingredients in traditional Greek foods, including gyros, hummus plates and kabobs.

“It’s crazy to see it all come together,” Menounos said.

But it wasn’t an easy road, as the food stand was actually supposed to open earlier in the year, until Menounos revealed she had a brain tumor.

“I remember we were going to launch this earlier, but I just wasn’t ready yet. I wasn’t healthy enough.” Menounos said.

Menounos had surgery to remove the golf-ball size tumor. The diagnosis came after she began feeling lightheaded on the set of E!News and suffered from headaches and slurred speech.

“The love and support, I get emotional about it,” she said, choking back tears.

On top of her own health issues, Menounos’ mother is battling brain cancer, but her mother was on hand as her daughter previewed her pop-up stand Tuesday.

“(I’m) very proud. Very proud,” her mother said. “How can you not be proud of all the things she has done?”

“Maria’s Greek Kitchen” will launch on Labor Day, Sept. 4, in time for the Boston Red Sox’s run for the post-season.

“I feel good,” Menounos said. “Overwhelmed with the love, so thank you guys.”

