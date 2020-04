Her name is Maria Miri Domark and she is -obviously- a model by profession. Can’t you tell?

What you can not possibly imagine is that she is also a soldier of the mighty Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)!

Yap! She can kill you with her looks but she can also kill you with her rifle…from a distance……in the night……….with a headshot!

So, don’t piss her off and just enjoy the following ultra-killer-sexy photos!