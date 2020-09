For the second time in her career, Maria Sakkari qualified for the 3rd round of Roland Garros.

The Greek champion (No24) prevailed in the 2nd round (2-0, 7-6, 6-2) against Russian Kamilla Rakhimova

(No182) and after 2018 she is again in the “32” of the French Grand Slam.

