Maria Sakkari stuns Karolina Pliskova in Italian Open

Maria Sakkari beat World No.5 Karolina Pliskova, in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

The loss was a shock for Pliskova as she was beaten 3-6 6-3 7-5 by World No.42, Sakkari.

Pliskova came into the match after she won the Stuttgart title and reached the semi-final in Madrid. She also made it to the semi-final in Brisbane and four other quarter-finals earlier in the year.

However, the Greek tennis player was in top form and even though she lost the opening set 3-6, she took complete control of the game after that and she took the match all the way to 5-5, eventually losing her serve to fall to 5-6.

This was the biggest win for the 22-year-old Greek tennis player. Pliskova, on the other hand, was enraged at the end and after shaking hands with Sakkari she hit the umpire’s chair with her racket and refused to shake her hand.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter