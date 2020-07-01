Maria shows off her statuesque body in Santorini (photos)

The former fashion reality TV show contestant is pursuing a career in the industry

One of the many models/fashionistas to come out of the reality TV show “My Style Rocks” is Maria Leka. After her participation in the show, the brunette babe has gone take advantage of the fame she gained to advance her career.

The beauty regularly posts on her Instagram account flaunting her sexy figure always keeping her 220K followers up to date and satisfied.

Maria recently posted pictures from her trip to Santorini relaxing and cooling off in the sun showing off her statuesque body.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 🧡 bikini by @luigi___official Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Maria Leka (@marialeka_____) στις 30 Ιούν, 2020 στις 2:32 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 🤍. . . Φόρεμα @uniqueshoesclothes . Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Maria Leka (@marialeka_____) στις 1 Ιούλ, 2020 στις 3:12 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Κόκκινη παραλία-Σαντορίνη💙. . . Μαγιό @luigi___official κωδικός:2800306 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Maria Leka (@marialeka_____) στις 30 Ιούν, 2020 στις 11:39 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 🧡 bikini by @luigi___official Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Maria Leka (@marialeka_____) στις 30 Ιούν, 2020 στις 2:32 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 💙. #santorini Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Maria Leka (@marialeka_____) στις 29 Ιούν, 2020 στις 12:35 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 💙🇬🇷🌊. #santorini #santorinigreece #oiasantorini #oia Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Maria Leka (@marialeka_____) στις 28 Ιούν, 2020 στις 1:24 μμ PDT