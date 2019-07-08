Mariah Carey takes bottle cap challenge to new level! (video)

She has the range to shut down the bottle cap challenge

If you haven’t been following the Internet’s latest obsession, the bottle cap challenge now is definitely the time to tune in, because Mariah Carey has officially won.

The challenge is simple – kick a bottle cap off a bottle without knocking the bottle over. Mariah Carey, of epic vocals fame, didn’t even need to kick the cap. Behold her artistry below.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) στις 7 Ιούλ, 2019 στις 9:00 πμ PDT

The singer appears to be setting up for an epic kick, but then puts her hand to her ear and lets out a mind boggling high note. The cap shakes and goes flying. Is it her vocals? An elaborate prank? Who cares, it’s “hilarious,” as Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon notes in the comments.

Reigning UFC Featherweight champ Max Holloway kicked the challenge off and, mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, and the actor Jason Statham soon followed accepting the bottle cap challenge.

