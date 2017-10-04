Marilyn Manson cancels nine shows after stage injury (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

The tour will continue again with a concert on the 15th of October in Grand Prairie, Texas

The singer of alternative metal, Marilyn Manson has cancelled nine shows of his ”Heaven Upside Down” tour, after the onstage incident on Saturday in New York, in which the singer was crushed by a stage prop.

The accident happened about 45 minutes after the beginning of Marilyn Manson band’s concert at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, when the singer was singing Eurythmics’s “Sweet Dreams”.

”On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short. He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles,” said his representative, while he added, ”The shows from Boston, October 2 through Houston, October 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow.”

The “Heaven Upside Down” tour had begun two days ago in Maryland and is scheduled to continue until the end of October. So far, Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Houston have been cancelled. The tour will continue again with a concert on the 15th of October in Grand Prairie, Texas.