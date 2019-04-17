Marine crawls over line to finish Boston Marathon he ran to honor his fallen comrades (video)

Running the Boston Marathon can be punishing but uplifting experience. And now Micah Herndon can talk about that experience firsthand.

Herndon, an Ohio native, ran the marathon on Monday, but his body began to give out as he approached the finish. With just a few feet left, he fell to the ground, unable to get up.

But he didn’t give up. Herndon decided to crawl the final feet of the race, crossing the finish line on his hands and knees.

Herndon knows a lot about not giving up. According to the Record-Courier, Herndon was injured during an improvised explosive device attack during his tour in Afghanistan in 2010. He was at his vehicle’s gun turret, and the impact of the device shoved him against the back wall of the car, knocking him unconscious.

