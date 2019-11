The striker’s Brescia team-mates and opponents rushed over to calm him down

Mario Balotelli booted the ball into the stands and was only stopped from storming off the pitch by his team-mates after suffering racist abuse in Brescia’s 2-1 defeat by Verona.

The striker’s Brescia team-mates and opponents rushed over to calm him down whilst the referee urged a statement to be read out on the speakers.

The referee also temporarily suspended the game in accordance with FIFA’s protocol.

