Mark Zuckerberg called to answer quetions by UK, Canadian MPs

He was summoned to appear before a joint Committee and respond to privacy concerns

MPs are stepping up their campaign to get Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg to appear before them to answer questions on data privacy and disinformation.

The Commons Media Culture is joining forces with its Canadian counterpart to hold a joint hearing on 27 November.

Its chair Damian Collins has urged Mr Zuckerberg to appear, saying his “evidence is now overdue and urgent”.

The tech boss, who has appeared before the US Congress and EU Parliament, has previously sent a representative.

Next month’s hearing, to take place in Westminster, will involve both British and Canadian politicians.

more at bbc.com