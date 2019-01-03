Market Test completed for Alexandroupolis LNG Floating Terminal

The first phase of the Market Test for the capacity commitment at the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal of Alexandroupolis was completed successfully on 31 December, according to an announcement from Gastrade.

Twenty companies, according to the same announcement, have submitted a relevant Expression of Interest for a total commitment of up to 12.2 billion cubic meters per year of regasification capacity at the floating terminal and delivery to the Greek National Gas Transmission System.

These quantities will be available for the markets of the wider SE Europe.

The expression of interest oversubscribed the technical capacity of regasification of 5.5 billion cubic meters per year.

The companies interested in Market Test have their headquarters in the SEE region, but an important part of the largest international gas trading companies has also expressed interest.

“The highly successful result of the first phase of the Market Test and the great interest shown for the project of Alexandroupolis from regional and global gas markets is an essential step for the implementation of the project and ultimately for the energy upgrading and energy pluralism in Greece, Bulgaria and SE Europe as a whole”, said Konstantinos Spyropoulos, Managing Director of Gastrade.

It is recalled that the process of the first – non-binding – phase of the Market Test started on 30 October and was conducted under the supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) and in accordance with the Guidelines for the Management and Allocation of Capacity adopted by RAE.

The Market Test of the project will proceed to its next binding phase after RAE’s approval of the relevant new Guidelines for this phase, as well as the relevant instructions to the companies that will participate in the second phase.

