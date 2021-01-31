Married teacher has sex with teen student in a field – She faces 5 years in prison

The husband of a married teacher found guilty of having outdoor sex with her 15-year-old pupil today posted a tribute that said ‘I love you with all my heart… be brave’ as she faces up to five years in jail.

Kandice Barber, 35, was found to have taken the underage boy to a field, kissed him on the neck next to a bale of hay and whispered, ‘What do you want to do now?’ before having full intercourse with him.

Her husband Daniel Barber posted a photograph of a loving note placed on a Superman t-shirt alongside a caption saying ‘always’ with kissing emojis and love hearts.

Kandice was found guilty yesterday but because her defence lawyer was not in court, she was granted bail for what would be her last night of freedom with her husband.

He was seen by her side carrying her overnight bag as they walked to court this morning.

Sending her down to the cells, Miss Recorder Bal Dhaliwal said: ‘In making the decision that I do, I am acutely aware that you are the mother of three young children and I am also aware of the effect that it would have on your children with regards to any deprivation of your liberty.

‘You were given an extra night on bail last night following your conviction for extremely serious offences. I trust and I hope that extra night on bail gave you an opportunity to explain to your children what is to come and to prepare them and to bid farewell for the time being.

