Marseille unveil incredible Eddie Van Halen tribute at Stade Vélodrome

French Ligue 1 football team Olympique de Marseille paid poignant tribute to the late-great Eddie Van Halen during their match against Football Club des Girondins de Bordeaux on Saturday night (17th October).

Before every home game at the Stade Vélodrome for a number of years, the Olympique de Marseille team have entered the pitch to the sounds of Van Halen’s ubiquitous 1984 anthem ‘Jump’ pumping out the stadium’s speakers.

In their first home game since Eddie Van Halen’s death from cancer aged 65, the empty seating (due to the coronavirus pandemic, of course) in one of the upper tiers at the Stade Vélodrome was adorned with the iconic Van Halen logo and two silhouetted figures of Eddie Van Halen playing guitar.

See Also:

How did he do this? Insane truck driver skills! (video)

Saudi Arabia to its citizens: “Boycott everything Turkish”

See photos & read more: Planet Radio