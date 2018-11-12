Stan Lee, the iconic writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics whose incredible but flawed creations made him a real-life superhero to comic-book lovers everywhere, has died. He was 95.
The feisty writer, editor and publisher was responsible for such iconic characters as Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and The Fantastic Four.
Marvel Comics creator dies at 95
He created Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, among others
Stan Lee, the iconic writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics whose incredible but flawed creations made him a real-life superhero to comic-book lovers everywhere, has died. He was 95.