Maserati Reveals Their Tesla Roadster Rival (video)

Ownership of Italian sports car company Maserati has been confusing to say the least; it’s been under the watchful eye of Fiat, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo to name just a few. But over a decade later, it remains a truly Italian company, and if we know one thing about Italian cars, they’re designed beautifully. Think Pininfarina, for one.

Its latest offerings, although dressed to impressed and styled to a T, have been pretty usual. A pair of saloons and an SUV make up the current Maserati garage, after the GranTurismo and GranCabrio were discontinued at the end of last year. But earlier this month, the company released plans to introduce a new sports car to the tables. It’s called the MC20, and is named after Maserati Corse, which refers to its racing intentions, and the year 2020, which is said to be the start of the brand’s new era.

Gone are the V8s that have featured in many of the Italian automaker’s cars in favour of a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6. Still, 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque are nothing to turn your nose up at. This in-house engine, the first in over 20 years, in fact, promises a 0-62 time of 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of over 200 mph, and Maserati’s really proud of it.

source Tech Vision YouTube channel