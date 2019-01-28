Man clings to hood of SUV! (unbelievable video)

What is the definition of the term “road rage”?
Nop, don’t google it.
There is a video of an alleged road rage incident that will give a new definition to the term, making everything we know outdated!
A driver was racing through Massachusetts with a 65-year-old man clinging to the hood of his SUV (you ‘ve read that correctly…) and, apparently, a gun-wielding good Samaritan had to intervene to bring this unprecedented road rage incident to a safe end!
Because how else can you stop such an epic race like this if not with…a gun?