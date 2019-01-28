Man clings to hood of SUV! (unbelievable video)

Do you think you know what road-rage is?

What is the definition of the term “road rage”?

Nop, don’t google it.

There is a video of an alleged road rage incident that will give a new definition to the term, making everything we know outdated!

A driver was racing through Massachusetts with a 65-year-old man clinging to the hood of his SUV (you ‘ve read that correctly…) and, apparently, a gun-wielding good Samaritan had to intervene to bring this unprecedented road rage incident to a safe end!

Because how else can you stop such an epic race like this if not with…a gun?