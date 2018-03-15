Massive “Peace March” in Hungary backing Viktor Orban

Orban speaks during commemorations of the 1848 revolution against Habsburg rule

A massive march is underway in Budapest in support of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government, three weeks ahead of parliamentary elections.

Tens of thousands of people are marching across Margit Bridge on the Danube River toward Parliament, where Orban will speak during Thursday’s commemorations of the 1848 revolution against Habsburg rule.

Several opposition groups are also holding much smaller rallies and remembrances across the city.

The so-called “Peace March,” nominally organized by a pro-Orban civic group, is being held with full support of Orban’s Fidesz party and dozens of buses brought people to the event from across the country.

Organizers are leading the march with a huge banner inscribed “The homeland before all else”, while another reads “Hungary protects Europe”.

Source: foxnews