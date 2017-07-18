Matthew Nimetz: I think there is a new impetus on the naming dispute with FYROM

Resolving its naming dispute is high on the agenda of FYROM’s government and therefore there is a “new impetus” in the effort for resolving the issue, Matthew Nimetz, the United Nations Special Representative for the naming dispute between Greece and FYROM, told IBNA news agency today.

The government in Skopje is eager to reactivate its foreign policy in the region and obviously the name issue is an important impediment to the path to European integration, to NATO membership”, stated Matthew Nimetz.

– Do you see the beginning of a new impetus on the name dispute?

– We have a new government in Skopje following several years of parliamentary deadlock there and the government in Skopje is eager to reactivate its foreign policy in the region and obviously the name issue is an important impediment to the path to European integration, to NATO membership. So this is a high issue on their agenda and I think therefore there is a new impetus.

– What are the next steps?

– I’ve been to Skopje, I’ve now talked to Foreign Minister Kotzias and I will be in touch with the parties in the next months and we wIll develop a new game plan for moving forward.

– In New York or…?

– I don’t know exactly where. I’ve been travelling, the other parties travel, we use modern technology also, so…

– Are there any proposals about the name?

– No, I’ve made no proposals. There have been proposals in the past and I think right now it’s a time for talking about some basic concepts before we get down to proposals.

