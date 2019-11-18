Matthew Perry jokes about comparison between his Friends character & Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Although the two characters have their fair share of differences, at least one social media user noted they both were known to strike a…similar pose

Could he be any more serious?

Matthew Perry posted a hilarious photo on Twitter over the weekend that revealed an unexpected overlap between his Friends character Chandler Bing and Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker.

Although the two characters have their fair share of differences, at least one social media user noted they both were known to strike a similar pose.

The photo Perry posted showed an image of Chandler dancing with his arms up in the air, which looked nearly identical to another image of Batman’s arch-nemesis standing with his own arms raised. “Cinematic parallels,” read a line of text above the images.

“You’re welcome,” Perry, 50, tweeted alongside the meme, which got his seal of approval. “Sorry I don’t know who made the image, but bravo.”

