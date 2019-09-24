“Maverick” goalkeeper’s “ridiculous” heroics leave fans in awe! (video)

Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad is being hailed a “maverick” after footage of his extraordinary exploits sent world football into a frenzy.

Gad by no means appears to do things by the book as a haphazard five-second passage of play perfectly demonstrated midway through the first half against Pyramids FC.

The ENPPI SC goalkeeper was left all at sea when he inexplicably raced out of his box to launch a diving header back down the pitch after a Pyramids long ball.

The decision to come out for the header was crazy enough but what happened next was absolutely bonkers.

