Max von Sydow, star of “The Exorcist” & “The Seventh Seal”, dies aged 90

The veteran actor was best known for his collaborations with Ingmar Bergman as well as roles in “Star Wars” has died

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor who made his name in a series of landmark films with Ingmar Bergman before progressing to international stardom, has died. He was 90.

Sydow’s most iconic role was in Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (1957), in which he plays chess with Death. He also appeared as Jesus Christ The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), as a doomed priest in William Friedkin‘s The Exorcist and a petulant artist in Woody Allen‘s Hannah and Her Sisters (1986).

More recently he appeared in Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and on Game of Thrones as the mystical Three-Eyed Raven.

Born into a wealthy family in Lund, on the Swedish coast, von Sydow studied at the country’s national drama school before meeting Bergman in 1955.

The pair initially worked together on theatrical productions, but rapidly made a series of cinematic landmarks which cemented both men’s careers.

Source: The Guardian