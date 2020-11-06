«Mayday, Mayday!”: Couple makes forced landing (Unedited video)

A couple in Britain had the scariest experience of their lives.

Steve Le Van and his wife were returning from Charlton Park, Wiltshire, when their Mooney M20K door of the plane opened, affecting the flight system, effectively blocking it!

So Le Van had to make a forced landing and fortunately managed to get the plane safely on the ground.

A video taken from inside the cockpit was posted on Mr. Le Van’s YouTube channel and shows the whole scary incident unfolding.

