Mayor in Mexico tied to a truck & dragged through streets for “failing to fulfill campaign promises”! (photo)

It was the second attack by farmers demanding that he fulfill his campaign promises

Angry farmers in Mexico abducted the mayor of their village and dragged him through the streets after claiming he went back on key campaign promises.

Police intervened to free Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, who suffered no major injuries after the ordeal.

A group of protesters armed with clubs and rocks detained the mayor of Las Margaritas and tied him to the back of a pickup truck and dragged him through the streets, according to local news website El Heraldo de Mexico.

Footage of the attack shows the man being dragged along a road, with a mob running after him.

It was the second attack by farmers demanding that he fulfill his campaign promise to repair a local road and bring drinking water and electricity to the community of roughly 500.

