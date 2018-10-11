McGregor and Khabib teammates’s fight cancelled after UFC 229 post-match brawl

McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov, who wasn’t involved in the melee, will now face a new opponent instead

A bout between the team members of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, which was scheduled for October 27, has been called off, according to a report by Russian news agency TASS.

Nurmagodov team member, Zuybara Tukhugov, who was involved in the post-fight brawl in Las Vegas last Saturday, has been removed from the upcoming UFC card according to Lobov’s management, as cited by TASS.

“The fight is cancelled due to the riots at UFC 229. Artem will get a new opponent,” said a member of the team’s management.

Following the incident, UFC President Dana White said at the press conference that the athletes with UFC contracts who were involved in the brawl will never fight in the UFC again.

Although there was no official announcement regarding Tukhugov since then, the pair are still mentioned as the co-main event fight of the UFC Volkan v Smith event on the organization’s website.

