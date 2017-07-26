McGregor responds to Mike Tyson’s prediction that Mayweather will KO him

Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson isn’t giving Conor McGregor a fighting chance — or even a correct identification.

In an interview with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” Tyson, who frequently grinded together McGregor’s name as “McConor”, did not mince words when asked about the mega-bout set for Aug. 26, deemed the most hyped fight in a decade.

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson predicted.

Iron Mike’s pick is in step with Vegas, who made the undefeated boxer the heavy favourite over the MMA star who’s never boxed. Tyson is especially confident in Floyd Mayweather because of the rules of the boxing match — in that, it’s a boxing match.

“I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy?” Tyson said.

“McConor put his dumbass in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby.

“McConor can’t kick and grab and stuff, so he won’t stand much of a chance.”

Tyson said that if he fought McGregor, 29, he would have allowed him to use his legs.

The Irish superstar was never going to let an attack like that pass without comment and hit back at the boxing legend on Twitter.

“That’s nice Mike,” McGregor wrote. “But you’re looking at the new Don King here, son. Money is mine.”

source: news.com.au