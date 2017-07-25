Conor McGregor to NBA player: “I don’t know who the f*** you are”

The histrionics of the four press conference world tours between McGregor and Mayweather may be over, but the hype over the August 26 fight is never ending. In case you missed it over the weekend, Conor McGregor and Draymond Green had an entertaining exchange on Instagram, stemming from a picture of McGregor wearing a #23 throwback Warriors jersey.

Draymond, who currently rocks #23 for Golden State, reposted the photo of Conor with a caption that read,

“We rocking with Floyd bro not you… take that off bruh.”

Naturally, McGregor was quick to clap back at Draymond, commenting on his IG post,

“That’s CJ Watson’s mate,” he wrote. “I don’t know who the F you are. No disrespect tho kid. Keep hustling and stay in school.”

“Now ask yourself why I’m rocking CJ when I don’t know or give an F about basketball. I dribble heads off the floor, not a ball. This is no game here kid.”

So what’s the significance of the C.J. Watson jersey? Well, Watson allegedly slept with Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, back in 2010 and when Floyd found proof, he allegedly beat her and threatened both of their lives.

As you might have heard, McGregor is set to box Floyd on August 26th, and he isn’t pulling any punches in the mind games department leading up to their much anticipated fight.

source: hotnewhiphop