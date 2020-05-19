Measures at organized beaches will soon become more flexible, Georgiadis says

“We are trying to combine the scientists’ views with the businesses’ needs”

Those businesses involved in catering that can’t expand the space where they put out seats and tables will have the option of keeping their businesses closed, said Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis in an interview with ANT1 TV on Tuesday.

“We may offer them the choice to stay closed, continue to have 40 pct discount in the rent and keep their staff on suspension, in order for their employees to receive the 800-euro benefit,” he explained.

Replying to press questions, Georgiadis said that, in some cases, the measures announced by the government cannot be implemented. “There will be provisions for these businesses but, to be fair, I must say that we learned from AADE (the Greek taxation and public revenues authority) that many of those (businesses) traditionally close in the summer”.

On the measures at organized beaches, such as the prohibitions on selling alcohol and playing music, the minister said that soon these measures will become more flexible. “We are trying to combine the scientists’ views with the businesses’ needs,” he said.

He also clarified that gyms will possibly open toward the end of June.

Source: amna