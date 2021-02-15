Medea: The bad weather sweeping Greece in snowy picturesque photos

The bad weather “Medea” which has hit Greece from one end to the other, has offered unprecedented images to the Athenians and some of them choose to take a walk in order to enjoy the snowy landscape.

Others take pictures, others play snowball fights and others just enjoy the scenery.

What is certain is that everyone knows that images like today do not appear every year in Athens. Syntagma Square, Megaro Mousikis, Kallimarmaro, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Zappeion and many other parts of the capital are reminiscent of Northern European landscapes, as the snow is thick, the cold is heavy, while the snowfall continues with meteorologists saying it will be so throughout the day.

However, both the General Secretariat for Civil Protection and the Attica Region strongly recommend residents throughout Attica to avoid unnecessary movements.

