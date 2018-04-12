Media Fail: Only 23% believe Stormy Daniels is important issue

Despite weeks and weeks of media hype about porn star Stormy Daniels, not only has President Trump’s job approval rating jumped in the latest Quinnipiac poll, but only 23 percent of Americans believe the alleged affair is an important issue. A massive majority of 73 percent say it is not.

Even 51 percent of Democrats agree it is not an important issue, along with 79 percent of Independents. Moreover, there is also no notable gender gap on the question.

In worse news for the media, although Trump denies the affair, by a margin of 58 – 14 percent they do not believe him but they still do not care.

By a margin of 59 – 24 percent, people also believe Trump knew about the $130,000 payoff to silence Daniels (Trump denies being told about it). But by a margin of 59 – 38 percent, they say Trump’s possible knowledge of the payoff is not an important issue — this includes 63 percent of Independents. And again there is no notable gender gap on the question.

Quinnipiac sums up the Stormy findings this way, “Yes he did it. No we don’t care. A big yawn from voters on Stormy Daniels, President Trump and the payoff.”

For the first time in a year, in this particular poll (which always overestimates Democrats), Trump’s job approval rating hopped over 40 percent to 41 percent. The president’s disapproval rating is 52 percent.

Trump is close to even on his handling of the economy, with 47 approving of his job on that particular issue and 48 percent disapproving. There is a similar 46 – 47 percent split on his handling of taxes.

Trump is upside down, however, by fairly wide margins on foreign policy (39 – 55 percent), immigration (42 – 55 percent), and trade (40 – 52 percent).

To the surprise of no one, the media’s reputation is in terrible shape. When asked if “journalists at major news organizations – such as CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS – … report stories about President Trump to the best of their knowledge,” only 49 percent were willing to say “yes.” number.

A full 41 percent believe the media “make up negative stories about President Trump.”

The public’s reaction to the Stormy Daniels non-scandal is not at all surprising. CNN hoped to boost its ratings (and damage Trump’s) by going at it 24/7 for weeks, but the far- left network’s porn obsession did nothing to boost its dismal ratings and reputation.

This poll is also more proof of the overall media’s waning ability to move public opinion. Over the last couple of years, due to countless fake news stories, the media have lost their moral authority with a majority of the public.

Source: breitbart