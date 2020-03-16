Mediterranean Yacht Show 2020 in Nafplion cancelled amid Covid-19 outbreak

In light of the rapid developments regarding the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Board of the Hellenic Maritime Tourism Association in collaboration with the Municipality of Nafplio has decided to cancel the Mediterranean Yacht Show 2020.

The announcement states: “This decision was taken responsibly and with respect to the event, after a careful assessment of the situation internationally. The health and safety of our visitors and partners is the highest priority. Apart from the sense of responsibility that distinguishes the Association and the competent services of the Municipality of Nafplio, the relevant travel instructions and bans currently in force by many countries (and possibly expanded in the near future) render the holding of the event impossible in terms of transport. We are sorry for the unfortunate turn of events and hope that in the near future the developments will be positive, so that we can all start working towards reigniting the industry and the organisation of the Mediterranean Yacht Show 2021. We wish all good health with the certainty that the adventure we are experiencing will be overcome.”

also read

Germany sealed off borders to France, Austria and Denmark on Monday

Wall Street suspends trading as stocks drop by 8% on opening due to coronavirus