Meet a hot 40+ travel blogger who looks 20! (photos)

Danielle Greentree put her looks down to good genes

A 46-year-old travel blogger says she’s often mistaken for a 20-year-old because of her youthful bikini snaps. Danielle Greentree, who has 91,000 Instagram followers, credits her appearance to her strict fitness regime, healthy eating and “good genes”.

She spent the last three years documenting her travels on her Instagram page, Travel A Little Luxe, visiting more than 70 different countries – with her favourites including the Maldives, Peru, Bora Bora and Italy.

Her social media pages are filled with stunning images of exotic holiday destinations, with inviting turquoise waters and azure skies.

Fans were quick to praise the influencer’s incredible figure and timeless beauty despite her age.

Danielle said: “The reality of being forty-something means you just don’t wake up in the mornings looking fresh-faced and 21 anymore.