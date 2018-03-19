Meet Colombian sexbomb Vivi who wants to be an actress! (photos)

Colombia, like most Latin American countries, is famous for its beautiful women with their curvaceous bodies. Sexbomb Vivi Castrillon could be no exception.

The brunette babe, who was voted Miss Playboy for her country, doesn’t have to try particularly hard to draw the attention of the male gazes. She just strikes a sensual pose and lets her voluptuous curves and gravity-defying breasts do the rest. Her perfectly rounded posterior also helps! Vivi is currently living in Miami and works as a model, trying to get her acting career going. She has a little over 3 million followers on Instagram, who are rarely disappointed.