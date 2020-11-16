Meet Japan’s Rapunzel with her 177cm hair (photos)

Her hair is longer than her height

A woman who calls herself “Japan’s Rapunzel” has spent 15 years growing out her jaw-dropping locks.

Dancer and model Rin Kambe from Tokyo was never permitted to have long hair as a child because she was on the girl’s football team and had to keep it short.

But when Rin turned 20-years-old, she decided to grow her hair out as a “weapon of expression”.

She hasn’t had a hair cut since and her hair now brushes across the floor. Her tresses are an incredible 5ft 10in long, which is four-inches longer than her height of 5ft 6in.

source quora.com

photo credits rin_rapunzel

