Meet Jenna Meek who made a fortune from glitter boob painting (photos)

It’s been hard to avoid the trend for glitter boobs this summer – and it’s all down to one woman who has turned her love of sparkle into a thriving business worth hundreds of thousands of pounds – in just one year.

Jenna Meek, 24, from Bishop Auckland, is the brains behind The Gypsy Shrine – a business that turns ‘free spirits into colourful works of art’.

A former product developer for Burberry, she quit her job in December 2015 to follow her passion for body painting.

After launching the brand in 2016, she quickly came up with the idea of adorning breasts with jewels and glitter. Jenna has been amazed by how many requests she and her team have had to deorate the decolletage at summer and music festivals this year.

She said: ‘Everyone went absolutely bonkers for it. They have been so popular.’

And what’s more Jenna and her team were lucky enough to gain access to one of the most coveted locations of the year – The Love Island villa.

Jenna spoke exclusively with the MailOnline revealing how thrilled she was to be invited to paint the stars of ITV2’s popular reality show – after a little bit of persistence.

‘We were just brainstorming and thinking of new ideas. I was like “lets get on to Love Island”,’ she said.

After sending ‘a million emails’ over two weeks with her Glitter Party idea, the producers of the show got in touch and flew Jenna, along with her team of artists out to Mallorca.

more at: dailymail.co.uk