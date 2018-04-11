Meet Neri Oxman, Brad Pitt’s new amore! (photos-video)

With his divorce from Angelia Jolie ready to be signed off in the next few weeks, Brad Pitt’s new love interest has been revealed.

And sorry Bennifer fans, it’s not Jennifer Anniston.

The Fight Club actor is dating acclaimed architect and MIT professor Neri Oxman.

Described as a ‘genius and gorgeous,’ by her friends, it’s not surprising the award-winning architect caught Brad’s eye.

Here’s everything you need to know about Neri.

At 42, Nexi is 12 years Brad’s junior.

The Israeli born architect was previously married to Grammy Award-winning Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov.

Neri boasts a very impressive CV which includes a PhD in design computation from MIT, presenting her own TED talk and picking up multiple awards for her design work.

According to her website she even coined the phrase, ‘material ecology.’

Ooer.

And if that wasn’t enough, Neri has been described as a ‘rockstar professor’ and a ‘a person ahead of her time, not of her time’, by MoMA senior curator for architecture and design Paola Antonelli.

source: mirror.co.uk