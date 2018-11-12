Meet Ronnie and Donnie: The oldest conjoined twins in the world (video)

Most people don’t think twice about performing seemingly simple tasks like walking down the street, getting in the car or going for a dip in the pool. But for Ohio twins, Ronnie and Donnie, every activity, from the biggest to the very smallest, is an amazing feat of effort, cooperation and compromise.

At 67 years old, Ronnie and Donnie Galyon are the world’s oldest living conjoined twins.

“They’re one body, but very much two human beings,” says Jim of his two brothers.