Meet the 8-foot-tall robot designed to insert Elon Musk’s Neuralink AI brain chip & here’s how it works

The neural chip will be inserted surgically by a robot which is designed to plant the chip & wires while avoiding damage to the brain or blood vessels

Elon Musk’s neural technology startup Neuralink showed off a demo about the tiny brain chip the company has been developing. The chip, which Musk described as “a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires,” contains over 1000 wires that can read or write brain activity.

The neural chip will be inserted surgically by a robot, which is designed to plant the chip and wires while avoiding damage to the brain or blood vessels. Musk says that the process takes hours, and leaves only a small scar.

Neuralink’s engineers created the robot and its technology, then teamed up with Woke Studios industrial designers to productize the robot and design the outer enclosure. In a press release, Woke Studios said that it focused on a design that would work in a clinical setting, while also looking futuristic but not scary.

The robot is nearly eight feet tall and can move along five axes.

