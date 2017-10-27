Meet the Aussie “Kardashians”! (sizzling hot videos-photos!)

They’ve been nicknamed the Kardashians of the surfing world – and it is clear to see why.

Stunning Aussie sisters Ellie-Jean Coffey, 22, and 17-year-old Holly-Daze have racked up over one million followers on Instagram thanks to their stunning bikini shots and glamorous lifestyle.

The tanned stars, who are huge fans of Kim Kardashian, aren’t surprised by the comparison to the American family.

Speaking to Sunrise, Ellie-Jean said: “We obviously can see why we’re compared because of the whole family unit.

“But, obviously we’re talented – and not fabulously wealthy.”

The Coffeys are competing in the Australian Open of Surfing in Sydney this week.

The pair shot to fame on Instagram thanks to sun-kissed shots of them posing on the beach in over 1,000 bikini pictures.

Their Instagram feeds sometimes include siblings Jackson, 21, Ruby-Lee, 16, and Bonnie-Lou, 13.

But the photogenic family’s life wasn’t always as glamorous as it appears on social media.

The family lived on the road in a caravan and were home-schooled before settling on the Gold Coast six years ago.

Their nomadic life was a far cry from their lives today, with the bronzed sisters now being sponsored by Billabong and on the books for IMG models.

Aside from being active on social media, the Coffey girls hope to qualify for a surfing pro tour which will see them travel the world competing.

