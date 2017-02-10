Meet the ‘Barbie doll Hulk’ (video+incredible photos!)

Gone are the days when body building or other muscle related sports were only reserved for the men. For quite some time time now, females have left their own mark in the power sports. But most of the times, when we think of female body building, weight lifting or any other related sport we tend to associate it only with muscles, leaving out the beauty factor. This Russian doll, however, has both. Powerlifter Julia Vins is only 20 years old and has a face of porcelain doll and the body of a hulk! Julia’s unusual blend of wide-eyed beauty and muscular physique has captured the attention of fans in her native Russia – attracting more than 420,000 Instagram followers.

The innocent-faced teenager – who likes to take topless pictures of herself – already holds three world powerlifting records but says there’s no limit to how muscly she would like to become.

Julia’s measurements:

Height: 5ft 3in

Weight: 10st 21lb

Biceps 15in

Chest: 39in

Waist: 26in

Pelvis: 40in

Thigh: 26in