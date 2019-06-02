Meet the Champions League streaker (videos-photos)

Wolanski is 22 years old the girlfriend of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy

The Champions League final was interrupted last night when Instagram model Kinsey Wolanski took to the pitch – but what do we know about her?

Following her stunt during the Champions League final, Wolanski’s Instagram following soared from 230,000 to over two million.

She wrote on the social media site: “STREAKING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! Life is for living, do crazy things that you will remember forever.”

Wolanski’s boyfriend Zdorovetskiy is a Russian-American YouTuber best known for his channel VitalyzdTv.

His videos have amassed in excess of 1.65 billion views and the channel now has 9.9 million subscribers.