Meet the fastest kid in the world (video)

A seven-year-old boy has been labelled the “fastest kid in the world” after sprinting 100m in just 13.48 seconds.

Viral video shows the lightning speed of young track star Rudolph Ingram, known as “Blaze”.

The Florida kid first found fame six months ago when the NBA’s LeBron James posted a video of Blaze leaving defenders in his wake during an American football game.

Now the sprinting superkid has returned to the track over the weekend for the first meeting of the year.

The video has seen his Instagram followers rise above 310,000.

A post on the account, which is run by his father Rudolph Senior, says he crossed the line in just 13.48 seconds, beating his personal best by 1.5 seconds.

If that time is correct, it is a new record – USA Track and Field says the previous best time for a seven-year-old is 13.67.

His dad wrote: “Proud to say my son maybe the fastest 7 year old in the world. To the top love all those hours of training paid off.”

Blaze has won 36 medals including 20 golds in the past two Amateur Athletic Union national championship events.

When he was six he played running back and safety for the Tampa Ravens in a league designed for older boys.

