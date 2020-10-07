Meet the girl with the longest legs in the world (video)

Maci’s legs stretch almost a metre and a half in length

17-year-old Maci Currin (USA) is strutting into the brand new Guinness World Records 2021 book after being confirmed as having the world’s longest legs (female) and the longest legs on a teenager.

Maci’s legs stretch almost a metre and a half in length!

also read

Greek grandma, 82, enters Guinness World Records as oldest windsurfer (photos)

The World’s Fastest High-Speed Trains (infographic)

Her left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in), while her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in).

Maci’s family, from Cedar Park, Texas, are relatively tall but none of her other siblings or parents quite match her height.

Standing at 6 ft 10 in tall, her legs actually make up 60% of her total height! She wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height.