Meet the richest man in the poorest country in the world! (photos)

With a population of 16 million, Malawi is landlocked in the southeastern region of the African continent. It is considered by all international indices as the poorest nation on earth with a $226 per capital GDP. But what is it like to be the richest person in the poorest country on the planet. Meet Shepherd Bushiri, a televangelist, media owner and farming land owner. The self-proclaimed prophet is estimated to have a net worth of $150 million, when his compatriots would have to live nearly 6 million years to make that kind of money!!

The flamboyant prophet who is referred to as “Major 1″ of ‘Papa in Christian cycles bought three jets within a space of two years. After he bought the third jet a ‘Gulf Stream III’ that worth $37 million on January 6 he told the press “I am a man of God. I believe I need to live by example. I teach the word that strengthens the faith of all. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I am doing now. I am what God says I am and not how other people judge me.” The “prophet” must have missed the passage in the Bible where Christs tells the rich man to give away all his possession and follow Him….