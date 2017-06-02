Meet the robot “priest” that blesses the faithful in Germany (video)

The reformation has definitely come along way since German priest Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the door of the castle Church in Germany in 1517. In fact it has come such a long way that now you can receive blessings from a robot!

The robot priest that beams lights from its hands and grants automated ‘blessings’ to people is being met with mixed reactions at a church in Germany, however. It was presented in Germany as part of the celebrations for the 500 years of the reformation.

The robot, called BlessU-2, was developed by the Evangelical Church in Hesse and Nassau.

With its metallic body and touch screen, the robot asks a person what blessing they want, after which it raises its arms and appears to smile. Lights then start to flash as the robot says “God bless and protect you” and recites a biblical verse. After the blessing, the user can printout the dictum.