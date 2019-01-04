Meet the sexy feminist “Twerk Queen” from Denmark (photos-videos)

Lousie definitely has the assets…

She is s psychology student from Denmark. But Louise Kjolsen is better known for shaking her big booty and raking in plenty of likes from her 74 thousand followers on her Instagram account.

Her incredible twerking abilities have rightfully earned Lousie the title of “Twerk Queen” which is her handle on her social media, while she has appeared on TV shows in her country promoting her exercises and “empowering” other women.

The twerking “psychologist” from Denmark, who gets quite creative when using her natural canvas is a staunch feminist as she says on her Instagram description.

Lousie welcomed Christmas and New Year’s Day by shaking her well-shaped behind. Check out this talented, feminist twerking expert…